BRIEF-IheartCommunications extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers

May 12 (Reuters) - IheartCommunications Inc:

* IheartCommunications Inc - on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers

* IheartCommunications - on May 11, 2017, co amended outstanding term loan D and term loan e borrowings under senior secured credit facility - sec filing

* IheartCommunications Inc - exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017

* IheartCommunications Inc - terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same Source text:(bit.ly/2qznZvL) Further company coverage: