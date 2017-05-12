FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - iHeartCommunications Inc:

* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing

* Says exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017

* Says terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same

* Says extended deadline for participation in term loan offers to amend outstanding term loan D, term loan E borrowings under senior secured credit facility Source text: bit.ly/2qznZvL Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.