3 months ago
BRIEF-Iheartmedia doubts Co's ability to continue as a going concern
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Iheartmedia doubts Co's ability to continue as a going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc:

* Iheartmedia Inc reports results for 2017 first quarter

* Iheartmedia says determined that there is substantial doubt as to co's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of 12 months following May 4, 2017

* Iheartmedia says current operating plan indicates co will continue to incur net losses and generate negative cash flows from operating activities

* Iheartmedia Inc - qtrly revenue $ 1.33 billion versus $ 1.36 billion; qtrly net loss attributable to the company $388.2 million versus $88.5 million

* Iheartmedia Inc- as of march 31, 2017, had $365.0 million of cash on balance sheet, including $200.6 million of cash held by subsidiary, ccoh

* Iheartmedia Inc- estimate capital expenditures for 2017 to be between $300 million and $325 million

* Iheartmedia says going concern doubt as a result of uncertainty around co's ability to refinance or extend the maturity of receivables based credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

