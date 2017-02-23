BRIEF-Amplifon says Jan. and Feb. sales off to a strong start - conf call
* Says January and February sales off to a strong start Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Ihh Healthcare Bhd:
* Qtrly loss attributable 42.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt
* Proposed dividend of 3 sen per share
* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.29 billion rgt, net profit 415.8 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arcoma signs letter of intent with Solutions For Tomorrow on cooperation in the Swedish market
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.