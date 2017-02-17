BRIEF-Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharma's shareholder uses 3.6 pct of share capital as collateral
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral
Feb 17 Ihh Healthcare Bhd
* Parkway Life Japan4 entered into a Tokumei Kumiai agreement with Godo Kaisha Samurai 12
* Purchase price of properties amounting to JPY4.76 nillion will be injected into the TK operator by the TK investor
* Says there shall be no material effect on the earnings of ihh for the financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2m1Rpfy) Further company coverage:
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral
* Says share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to asset acquisiton
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries