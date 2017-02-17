Feb 17 Ihh Healthcare Bhd

* Parkway Life Japan4 entered into a Tokumei Kumiai agreement with Godo Kaisha Samurai 12

* Purchase price of properties amounting to JPY4.76 nillion will be injected into the TK operator by the TK investor

* Says there shall be no material effect on the earnings of ihh for the financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2m1Rpfy) Further company coverage: