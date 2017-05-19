FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals
May 19, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Ihh Healthcare Bhd-

* Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited

* Deal for total cash consideration of inr8.198 billion

* Unit has disposed its remaining shareholdings in apollo comprising 6.7 million ordinary shares of inr5.00 each

* Save for an extraordinary gain of 559.038 million rgt , transactions are not expected to have any material effect on eps of group for fy ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q08dpy) Further company coverage:

