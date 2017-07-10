BRIEF-VoltServer Inc says raised $5.0 million in equity financing
* VoltServer Inc says it has sold $5.0 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 10 IHS Markit Ltd:
* IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd - it intends to offer an additional $250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 percent senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.