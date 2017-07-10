BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Ihs Markit Ltd
* IHS Markit Ltd. announces pricing of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd - Pricing of its offering of an additional $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 percent senior notes due 2025
* IHS Markit- Offering at issue price of 105.5 percent of principal amount thereof plus accrued interest from February 9 in private placement transaction
* IHS Markit Ltd - $300 million principal amount of additional notes to be issued in offering represents increase of $50 million aggregate principal amount
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.