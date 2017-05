May 2 II-VI Inc:

* II-VI Incorporated reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings; established record bookings and revenue; sees strength in all segments

* II-VI Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly total revenues $244.98 million versus $205.11 million

* II-VI Inc - outlook for Q4 is revenue of $245 million to $252 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.33 to $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: