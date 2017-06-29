MOVES-Natixis appoints Denain for FIG role
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.
June 29 IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG/HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG SELLS IKB LEASING GROUP TO HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
* IT WAS AGREED THAT PURCHASE PRICE WOULD NOT BE DISCLOSED
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COME INTO EFFECT IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sgx welcomes Shinhan Investment and Cathay Futures as new derivatives trading members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: