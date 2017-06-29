June 29 IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG/HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG SELLS IKB LEASING GROUP TO HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

* IT WAS AGREED THAT PURCHASE PRICE WOULD NOT BE DISCLOSED

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COME INTO EFFECT IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​‍​