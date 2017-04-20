FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank: tender offer to holders of capital raising and hybrid raising notes
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 20, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank: tender offer to holders of capital raising and hybrid raising notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes

* Tender offer begins today, on April 20 and will expire on May 10 at 16:00 hours/4 p.m. (CEST), unless extended

* IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. informs holders of notes issued by Capital Raising GmbH and Hybrid Raising GmbH of its offer to purchase any and all of notes at purchase price of 20 pct of nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

