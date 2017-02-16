FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-IKEGPS Group Ltd expects cash break even in Q4 FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ikegps Group Ltd:

* Ikegps group ltd - cash break even expected in q4 fy17 resulting from increased sales, increased margins and expenditure controls

* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin target of 65% across ike-branded products is expected to be exceeded in fy17

* Ikegps group ltd - 50% year-on-year growth for full year to march 2017 is not expected to be achieved

* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin on ike-branded products is expected to exceed guidance of 65% across fy17 period

* Ikegps group ltd - expects that lumpiness will continue and that it may create both hy upside and downside in revenue performance through fy18 and beyond

* Ikegps group - looking to fy18, expect to take a healthy cash position into new financial period and to be able to continue to grow sales across product set Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

