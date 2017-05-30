FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources qtrly EPS $0.03
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources qtrly EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ikkuma Resources Corp

* Ikkuma Resources Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Ikkuma Resources Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - "capital spending for 2017 will continue to be focused on cardium light oil play"

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - expects exit production for 2017 to range between 6,500 - 7,100 boe/d (5 - 10% oil)

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - anticipates spending $20 million to $29 million for year of which $10 million has been spent to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

