BRIEF-ILG announces fourth quarter results

March 1 (Reuters) - Ilg Inc

* ILG reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $455 million versus i/b/e/s view $458.7 million

* Ilg inc qtrly diluted eps and adjusted diluted eps were $0.22 and $0.48

* ILG inc sees 2017 consolidated revenue $1,730 to $1,855 million

* ILG Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $345 to $365 million

* ILG inc sees 2017 free cash flow $110 to $140 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $458.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: