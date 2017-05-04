BRIEF-ILG reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

May 4 (Reuters) - ILG Inc
* ILG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $452 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ILG Inc says sees 2017 consolidated revenue $1,730 million - $1,855 million ; sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $345 million - $365 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: