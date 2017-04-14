BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 14 Illumina Inc
* Illumina inc says ceo francis a. Desouza's total 2016 compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ozO37O Further company coverage:
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie