2 hours ago
BRIEF-Illumina Q2 earnings per share $0.87
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Illumina Q2 earnings per share $0.87

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Illumina reports strong financial results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $662 million versus I/B/E/S view $642.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illumina Inc says for fiscal 2017, company has updated its projections to approximately 12% revenue growth

* Illumina Inc says for fy 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders is forecasted to be $5.36 to $5.46

* Illumina Inc says expects FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $3.60 to $3.70

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.63, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

