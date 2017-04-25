BRIEF-Illumina reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52

April 25 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc
* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52
* Q1 revenue $598 million versus I/B/E/S view $589.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue up about 7 percent
* Illumina inc - for fiscal 2017, company is projecting 10% to 12% revenue growth
* Illumina Inc - for fiscal 2017, sees gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $5.26 to $5.36
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $3.60 to $3.70
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.56 to $0.61
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.65 to $0.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $642.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $642.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S