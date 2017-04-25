FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Illumina reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52
April 25, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Illumina reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc

* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52

* Q1 revenue $598 million versus I/B/E/S view $589.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue up about 7 percent

* Illumina inc - for fiscal 2017, company is projecting 10% to 12% revenue growth

* Illumina Inc - for fiscal 2017, sees gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $5.26 to $5.36

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $3.60 to $3.70

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.56 to $0.61

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.65 to $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $642.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

