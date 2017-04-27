UPDATE 2-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
April 27 ILOOKABOUT Inc:
* ILOOKABOUT announces $5 million bought deal financing
* ILOOKABOUT Inc - to sell 20 million common shares of company at a price of $0.25 per common share
* ILOOKABOUT - intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate new product development, position company for new opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EnLink Midstream announces pricing of $500 million of senior notes due 2047