BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Central Bank of Kenya:
* Says I&M Holdings' unit I&M Bank Ltd, has acquired 100 percent of Giro Commercial Bank Ltd effective February 13
* Effective Feb. 13, GCBL has ceased to be bank licensed by CBK, and rights and obligations have been taken up by I&M Bank Source: j.mp/2lpnr8F Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)