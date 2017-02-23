BRIEF-RPM International reports offering of $400 mln of 3.750% notes due 2027
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045
Feb 23 Imax Corp
* IMAX China reports full-year 2016 results
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements
* Heatherdale closes private placement
* Comstock Mining announces 2016 year end results and business update conference call