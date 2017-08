April 18 (Reuters) - Omnijoi Media Corp

* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems

* IMAX Corp - companies expect majority of sites to open by end of 2020 with remaining sites to open by end of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: