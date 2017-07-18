FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IMAX signs 7-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas
July 18, 2017 / 11:38 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-IMAX signs 7-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - IMAX Corp:

* IMAX signs seven-theatre agreement with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas in China

* IMAX - sales agreement for seven new IMAX theatres to be located throughout P.R.C. theatres will be added to new multiplexes across tier two and tier three cities

* IMAX Corp - six of the theatres slated to open in 2017 and remaining theatres to open in 2019

* IMAX Corp says annual single-seat income at our theaters including Haikou and Shanghai Bestar theaters will be more than 20,000 yuan at each site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

