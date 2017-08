April 10 (Reuters) - Imex Systems Inc

* Imex Systems signs agreement with city of Toronto

* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period

* Imex Systems Inc says is a 3-year contract that is effective from Apr 1, 2017 until April 2020