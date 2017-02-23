British Land in talks to sell London's 'Cheesegrater'
Feb 28 British Land and joint venture partner Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, the company said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 IMF Bentham Ltd
* Directors have determined today to pay a fully franked interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share
* Consolidated net profit from continuing operations after tax for half-year was $13.992 mln
* HY total income from continuing operations up 179 pct to $36.481 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 British Land and joint venture partner Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, the company said on Tuesday.
WARSAW, Feb 28 The optimal strategy for Poland's central bank would be keeping rates unchanged for at least 12 more months due to relatively weak investment and low core inflation, rate-setter Eryk Lon told Reuters on Tuesday.
Feb 28 British subprime lender Provident Financial PLC said rising unemployment and inflation in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union is unlikely to have a significant impact in 2017 as it reported a 14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit.