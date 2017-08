March 27 (Reuters) - Imimobile Plc:

* Agreed to acquire Infracast Ltd, a provider of multi-channel messaging applications and middleware

* Says initial consideration of 8.2 million pounds payable in cash

* Says acquisition is expected to enhance group earnings during year ending 31 March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: