BRIEF-Immersion posts Q4 adj loss of $0.27/share

March 2 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:
* Q4 revenue $9.3 million
* Immersion Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.76 to $1.05
* Q4 loss per share $1.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $38 million to $42 million
* Q4 revenue view $10.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guidance for 2017 takes into account ongoing litigation with Apple and current unlicensed status of Samsung Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: