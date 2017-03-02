FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immersion posts Q4 adj loss of $0.27/share
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Immersion posts Q4 adj loss of $0.27/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* Q4 revenue $9.3 million

* Immersion Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.76 to $1.05

* Q4 loss per share $1.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $38 million to $42 million

* Q4 revenue view $10.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance for 2017 takes into account ongoing litigation with Apple and current unlicensed status of Samsung Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

