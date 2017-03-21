BRIEF-Immigon says got 21 eur/shr for 3 pct RBI stake

March 21 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Ag

* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share

* Immigon says the transaction generated total gross proceeds for immigon as a group of approximately eur 208 million. Settlement of the transaction and delivery of the sale shares (closing) is expected to take place on 24 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)