5 months ago
BRIEF-Immigon sells 3 pct stake in RBI to institutional investors
March 21, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immigon sells 3 pct stake in RBI to institutional investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Immigon says

* Immigon Portfolioabbau AG commences sale of up to approximately 9.92 million shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Immigon says offer shares represent approximately 3.02% of RBI's stated share capital and represent the entire indirect shareholding of Immigon (held via its 100% subsidiary Unternehmensbeteiligungs Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) in RBI

* Immigon says offer shares are being offered exclusively to institutional investors through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding (the "placement"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

