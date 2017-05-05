CORRECTED-Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
May 5 Immobel SA:
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)
* Has mandated BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam as "joint lead managers"
* A 5 to 7 year transaction for up to 100 million euros in one or multiple tranches may follow, subject to market conditions.
* 100,000 euro denominated bonds will be listed on Alternext. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.