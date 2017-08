March 14 (Reuters) - Immobiliere Dassault SA:

* Fy net profit 38 5 million euros ($45.73 million) versus 35.5 million euros year ago

* Current cash-flow up 10.3 pct to 11.8 million euros

* Proposes ordinary dividend of 1.20 euro per share

* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 0.96 euro per share which can be subscribed in shares

* To be very cautious in evaluating new investment opportunities in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)