BRIEF-Immofinanz says agrees to settlement over Immoeast shares

April 5 (Reuters) - Immofinanz:

* Agreement in principle to settle the legal proceedings over the review of the exchange ratio applied to the merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz

* Compensation payment would amount to approx. eur 54 million in total (based on a share price of eur 1.80)

* Shares would be issued primarily from treasury shares held by company, and remainder would represent new shares issued from previously authorised capital

* Agreement calls for a compensation payment to former Immoeast shareholders through issue of 30,019,578 additional Immofinanz shares at a ratio of 0.088 shares of Immofinanz AG for each former Immoeast share