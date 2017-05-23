FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immofinanz says court approved settlement with Immoeast
May 23, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz says court approved settlement with Immoeast

Reuters Staff

May 23 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Ag

* approval and execution of settlement to finalise the review of the exchange ratio applied in the merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz

* Says commercial court in Vienna has approved settlement to end legal review of exchange ratio applied in merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz in 2010

* Says capital increase for issuance of shares was entered in commercial register today

* Says shares are expected to be allocated on 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

