May 12 (Reuters) - IMMSI SPA

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 331.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 317.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 THE NAVAL SECTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT INCREASED VALUE OF PRODUCTION AND SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED POSITIVE OPERATING RESULTS COMPARED WITH 2016 Source text: reut.rs/2pF29C7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)