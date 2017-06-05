BRIEF-Immune Design announced updated clinical, biomarker data for product candidates CMB305, G100

June 5 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp:

* Announced updated clinical and biomarker data for its lead immuno-oncology product candidates, CMB305 and G100

* Immune Design Corp - "CMB305 was well tolerated, with only one related grade 3 adverse event (AE)"

* Immune Design - in follicular NHL patients, intratumoral immunization with G100 induced objective responses (≥50% tumor reduction) in 44% of patients

* "G100 was well tolerated, with no related grade 3/4 AES in all three dose levels tested"