2 months ago
BRIEF-Immune Design announced updated clinical, biomarker data for product candidates CMB305, G100
June 5, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Immune Design announced updated clinical, biomarker data for product candidates CMB305, G100

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp:

* Announced updated clinical and biomarker data for its lead immuno-oncology product candidates, CMB305 and G100

* Immune Design Corp - "CMB305 was well tolerated, with only one related grade 3 adverse event (AE)"

* Immune Design - in follicular NHL patients, intratumoral immunization with G100 induced objective responses (≥50% tumor reduction) in 44% of patients

* "G100 was well tolerated, with no related grade 3/4 AES in all three dose levels tested" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

