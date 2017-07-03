BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial says termination fee for merger with Sun Bancorp set at $17.05 mln
* Says termination fee for merger with sun bancorp set at $17.05 million
July 3 Immune Design Corp
* Immune design corp - immune design corp. Entered into a sales agreement with cowen and company, llc
* Immune design corp - co may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million
* Immune design corp - co may offer and sell, from time to time at its sole discretion through cowen, as its sales agent, shares of its common stock
* Says on June 29 co entered into a securities purchase agreement with chicago venture partners l.p - sec filing