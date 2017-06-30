BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc files for offering of upto 1.4 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2t04Ovb) Further company coverage:
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: