4 months ago
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says board to pursue possible spin-off of Cytovia into separate, stand-alone company independent from Immune
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says board to pursue possible spin-off of Cytovia into separate, stand-alone company independent from Immune

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces corporate restructuring

* Board to pursue a possible spin-off of Cytovia into a separate, stand-alone company independent from immune

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Elliot Maza named interim CEO of Immune

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - board has authorized Daniel Teper to lead company's oncology business

* Board of directors has authorized Dr. Daniel Teper to lead co's oncology business within cytovia, inc. Subsidiary

* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - board has accepted resignation of Daniel Teper as CEO of Immune, effective immediately

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc- Maza will resign from audit committee of board but will continue to serve as a director

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Teper will remain a member of company's board

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - intends to continue to focus on development of topical nano-cyclosporine for treatment of atopic dermatitis, moderate psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

