Feb 17 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ ,
an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low
dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid
leukemia
* Patient recruitment is expected to start in later 2017
* Remain will be financed exclusively through Cytovia Inc,
immuno-oncology subsidiary of Immune Pharmaceuticals
* Immune plans to enroll over 400 patients worldwide with
primary endpoint being overall survival at two years
* Immune Pharma -received FDA guidance regarding design of
study for US approval evaluating ceplene with low dose proleukin
compared to low dose proleukin alone
* Remain will be conducted in collaboration with meda, who
currently holds rights to ceplene in europe and asia
