BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces the appointment of a new president
March 24 Immunicum AB:
* Says its uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
* Says committee noted company needs to demonstrate it will continue to apply them for a longer period before committee can make a final decision on its application
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors