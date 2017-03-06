FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial and announces advances in stem-to-t-cell research program

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - change in status of SPA will not materially impact execution of phase 3 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - special protocol assessment (SPA) which was based on original protocol, is no longer applicable

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - will engage in further discussions with FDA concerning SPA in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.