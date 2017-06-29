BRIEF-OMAM announces CEO succession process
* OM Asset Management Plc - peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director
June 29 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :
* Immunocellular Therapeutics receives notice from NYSE market for noncompliance with continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OM Asset Management Plc - peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director
* Zayo Group, LLC - priced its previously announced private offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: