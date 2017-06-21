UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 21 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc :
* Announces a proposed share buy-back programme
* IDS board approved programme to buy back up to 500,000 of shares
* Buy back will be funded from IDS's cash reserves which stood at 31.5 mln stg as at 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.