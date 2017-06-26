June 26 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen inc- data from ongoing phase 1 study evaluating single agent imgn779 in patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia

* Immunogen inc- no increase in nature, frequency, or severity of any treatment-emergent adverse event has been reported with escalating doses in study

* Immunogen inc- no evidence of cumulative toxicity has been observed with repeated dosing in study

* Immunogen inc- no dlts have been observed through dose level seven, with reported adverse events consistent with underlying disease in study

* Immunogen inc- initial anti-leukemia activity was observed at dose levels six and seven in patients who failed intensive frontline therapy in study