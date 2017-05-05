May 5 Immunogen Inc:

* Immunogen reports recent progress and first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus $19.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $16.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Financial guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that issued in February 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.42, revenue view $66.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that its current cash plus expected cash revenues will enable company to fund operations into q2 of 2018