Feb 17 Immunogen Inc:
* Immunogen reports recent progress and operating results
for six-month period and quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $70 million to $75 million
* Immunogen Inc - first patient enrolled in phase 3 forward
I trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine
* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 revenues between $70 million and
$75 million
* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 operating expenses between $175
million and $180 million
* Immunogen Inc -sees cash and marketable securities at
December 31, 2017 between $35 million and $40 million
* Immunogen - expects current cash plus expected cash
revenues from partners and collaborators will enable company to
fund operations into Q2 of 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: