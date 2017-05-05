BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
May 5 Immunomedics Inc:
* Immunomedics delivers business updates, announces private placement offering and outlines strategic steps to drive stockholder value
* Immunomedics Inc - cfo michael garone to be named interim ceo once settlement agreement is finalized
* Immunomedics Inc - board in process of considering candidates for permanent CEO
* Immunomedics - has raised $125 million in gross proceeds in private placement of its series A-1 convertible preferred stock with institutional investors
* Immunomedics Inc - now targeting submission of a BLA for Immu-132 for approval in MTNBC between late Q4 2017 and q1 2018
* Immunomedics - to proceed with final selection of cro to launch confirmatory phase 3 study, expect first patient enrolled in late Q3 2017 for immu-132
* Immunomedics Inc - Cynthia L. Sullivan will be stepping down from all director and officer positions with company
* Immunomedics Inc - David M. Goldenberg, founder of company, is stepping down from all officer positions with company
* Immunomedics Inc - Goldenberg will continue to serve as a director on Immunomedics' board
* Immunomedics Inc - entered into a binding term sheet with Goldenberg, Sullivan, Markison and Venbio
* Immunomedics Inc - Immunomedics expects to have sufficient operating funds through Q3 of 2018
* Immunomedics Inc - regarding venbio action, individual defendants Goldenberg, Sullivan And Markison will be released from all claims made by Venbio
* Immunomedics Inc- under termination agreement with Seattle Genetics company will retain all rights to immu-132 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, May 22 Aegon, the Dutch-based insurer that does most of its business in the United States, said on Monday it would sell some U.S. operations to Wilton Re to boost its financial strength under Europe's new Solvency II regime for insurers.