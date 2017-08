Feb 21 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics - filed a federal lawsuit and a motion seeking injunctive relief against venbio select advisor llc and venbio's four director candidates

* Immunomedics - co's complaint asserts that venbio has violated federal securities laws and proxy rules by "intentionally" delaying filing of schedule 13d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: