BRIEF-Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio

March 2 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio; announces actions that are in the best interests of all stockholders

* Jason Aryeh vice chairman of board has offered to step down immediately

* Previously initiated formal search for a new chief executive officer would continue under new board

* Proposal consists of immediate appointment of all 4 of venBio's nominees to co's board to join 4 of Immunomedics' director nominees