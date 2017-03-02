FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio
March 2, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics outlines revised settlement offer rejected by venBio; announces actions that are in the best interests of all stockholders

* Jason Aryeh vice chairman of board has offered to step down immediately

* Previously initiated formal search for a new chief executive officer would continue under new board

* Proposal consists of immediate appointment of all 4 of venBio's nominees to co's board to join 4 of Immunomedics' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

