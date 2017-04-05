FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc-

* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) is active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer who are sensitive or resistant to first-line chemotherapy

* Immunomedics Inc - sixty percent of patients showed tumor shrinkage from baseline measurements using computed tomography in phase 2 study

* Immunomedics Inc - on an intention-to-treat basis orr was 14% median response duration was 5.7 months in study

* Immunomedics - data shows there was no statistical difference in orr, pfs or os between patients who were chemosensitive or chemoresistant to first-line chemo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

